Mr. Lindsay Watson Knight, 56, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 24 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. A celebration of his life took place at the funeral home.
Lindsay drove trucks since he was 18 years old and loved doing it. He was a proud member of the Motley City Riding Club and loved his biker brothers dearly. But most importantly, he adored his children and grandchildren, both actual and those whom he adopted.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathaleen Vuinovich Knight; five children, Steven Knight, Kristina Hollingsworth (Jason), Stephine Hagmaier (Robert), Kurtis Degner, and Sonya Perry (Curtis); father, Lindsay Warren Knight; brother, Mark Knight; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ashlyn, Kelsie, Andrew, Sabrina, Luna, Chyanne, Alishia, Kyler, and Aubrey; and three great-grandchildren.
Lindsay was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn F. Knight and baby brother, Harold Alex Knight.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made payable to Kathaleen Vuinovich at P.O. Box 1716, Newport, NC 28570 or via https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-lenny-knight-funeral-and-medical-bills.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.