Gerald Charles Theriault, 86, of Swansboro, died Friday, May 6, 2022.
Jerry was born to George and Edith (Green) Theriault, in Flint, MI on June 3, 1935. He grew up and spent his childhood in Brighton, MI, along with his younger brother, Albert (Barbara). He attended college in Flint, MI at General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) and received a degree in Engineering. He went on to own his own Tool and Die company, Precise Cutting Tool, in Livonia, and later became a partner at DH Vogal Manufacturing Services. He then “retired” and purchased the oldest established hardware store in Michigan, Raymond Hardware, in Port Sanilac, which he owned and operated with his wife, Janet, for almost 20 years, before retiring for good and moving to Swansboro, North Carolina. There, he and Janet spent much of their time volunteering for the USO and “The Hem of His Garment,” a local thrift store that helps the surrounding communities.
Jerry and Janet were married in 1974 and had a big, blended family, Jerry having four children from a previous marriage and Janet having three. Together they built a home where their children, and later grandchildren, would come together. Jerry and Janet, along with their family, enjoyed sailing their sailboat on Lake Huron. Jerry also enjoyed woodworking, which he was very skilled at, working in the yard, but most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren. Jerry also loved his “animals,” as he called them. He always had a dog by his side or even on his recliner with him…no matter their size.
He always gave great life advice and gave many of his grandchildren some great “rules” to live by. He loved making his famous scrambled eggs and bacon or his also famous, artichoke dip, for his family, which we all thoroughly enjoyed and eagerly anticipated.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife, Janet, of 47 years; his children: Richard (Stacy) Theriault, Sally (Lanny) Horner, Michelle (Gerry) Groth, Jayne (Joe) Algozine, Kent Anderson, Lynn (Mark) Anderson, Christopher Anderson, and honorary daughter, Gia Bower; his grandchildren: Michael (Jen), Briana, Bianca (David), Krystyna (Will), Ryan, Corey, Tessa, Darcey, Lane, Gina, Ashton, Cody, and honorary grandchildren, Olivia and Daniel. his great grandchildren: David, Calina, Lleyton, Emma, Maggie, Aurora, Dalis, and Aurelius; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, two twin boys (who died at birth), and his brother.
The family asks, which is consistent with Jerry’s wishes, that in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Jerry’s name.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
