Bruce Martin Carr
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Bruce M. Carr, a beloved brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of seventy-two. His parents were Jack and Eleanor Carr of Maryland. Bruce served in the Army as a field wireman in the Vietnam War. He and his wife were married nearly fifty years, and his adventurous career in engineering for the State Department took him and his family overseas.
Bruce was a jack of all trades. As the saying goes, “A jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one.” He was a carpenter, craftsman, builder, electrician, researcher, and baker, and enjoyed creative problem solving. Bruce was forever curious and always learning. He encouraged others to work alongside him to get their hands dirty too. Bruce let his big heart and gentle hands guide him. He was always there to help anyone in need, a stranger or not.
He was an active outdoorsman and conservationist. He loved freshwater and saltwater fishing, boating through the Outer Banks, and playing on the beaches with his family. More recently, Bruce became a balsa model plane hobbyist constructing WWI and WWII fighter planes.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, sister, three brothers, and two grandchildren. In place of a funeral, Bruce’s ashes will be spread off the Southern Outer Banks in the Atlantic Ocean. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s memory may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate, or the American Cancer Society, https://cancer.org/donate3.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.