Rita Poling, 78, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home.
Her graveside service will be held at 2p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Rita was born on August 12, 1943, in Scioto County, Ohio to Roy and Katherine Akers. She was a loyal member of the Newport Moose Lodge for many years. Rita also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. One of her many passions was her cooking skills. Her love of baking was at the top of the list. Every Christmas Eve she would bake many delicious sweets for her open house, which was also her wedding anniversary. Rita will be treasured for being a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Odham (Andy) of Newport, Julia Young (Blaine) of Weatherford, TX; sons, Richard Poling (Brennan) of Lenoir City, TN, Samuel Poling (Silvia) of New Bern; sister, Pamela Akers of Portsmouth, OH; sister in laws, Ruth Akers and Susan Salmons; grandchildren, Stephanie, Katie, Jill, Thomas, Emily, Jacob, Meredith, Jessica, Carissa, Caitlyn, Samantha, and Madeline; great grandchildren, Hunter, Cody, Tabitha, Terry, Taylor, Shawn, Caleb, Alyssa, and Ellie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Poling, sister, Martha Akers, brothers, Ronald and Phillip Akers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at 2800 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
