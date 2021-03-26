Rebecca Kneece Pierce, 71, of Otway, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Becky was a longtime member of Grace Holiness Church in Harkers Island and loved her church family.
Becky is survived by her brother, Charles Kneece of Columbia, S.C.; stepsons, Walter Pierce Jr. and wife Erika and Johnny Pierce, all of Otway; and beloved stepgrandchild, J.D. Pierce of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Kneece; first husband, Darrell Willis; and her second husband, Walter Pierce Sr.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
