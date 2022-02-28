Biff Ricardo Brennen Sr, 56, of Ellicott City, Maryland, formerly of Carteret County, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home in Maryland.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the church. He will be laid to rest at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort following the service.
Biff Ricardo Brennen, Sr. was born to Yvonne Carter on March 20,1965 in Morehead City, NC. His mother preceded him in death. Biff, 56, went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was a beloved father and grandfather, a loving and respected brother and friend, and a dedicated Christian. He attended Beaufort Elementary and Beaufort Middle Schools and graduated from East Carteret High School, Class of 1984. Shortly after graduation he moved to Washington, DC and began working at National Geographic Society. The last 25 years he worked at Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. in Columbia, MD. Biff called himself the “Mayor of Beaufort”. Everyone knew him for his upbeat and infectious personality. Bang, as he was known around town, was a straight shooter and a man of his word. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler and Carolina Tarheel fan and represented them proudly.
Biff leaves to cherish his precious memory two daughters, Latasha S. Murrell of Beaufort and Latricia N. Brennen (Maundoobie) of Maryland; one son, Biff R. Brennen, Jr. (BJ, lil Biff) of Maryland; Fiance, Laura Bowman of Maryland; our mother, Denise Brennen. Grandchildren, Eddie D. Murrell, Jr., Gabrielle M. Murrell, Kayden R. E. Brennen; two brothers, Edward Pickett of Beaufort and Jeff Fulford of Maryland, and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Gibbs; sister, Denise Johnson.
Biff was loved by so many and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.