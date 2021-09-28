Lelia Tootle, 87, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City.
A funeral service is at noon Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at God’s City of Refuge with Elder Samuel Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
She was a member of God’s City of Refuge in Newport.
She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Anderson of Newport, LaKeisha Shomari of Jacksonville; three sons, Wilford Tootle of Ft. Worth, TX, Johnny Tootle of Beaufort, Kemmie Tootle of Swansboro; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Betty Daughtrey; and her husband, Theodore Tootle.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
