Alan Tate, 71; incomplete Jan 27, 2021 Alan Tate, 71, of Stella, formerly of Salford, England, died Monday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Carteret Heath Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
