Thelma “Granny” O’Shields, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 27th, at Salter Path Methodist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Thelma, known to her family as “Granny” was born on August 12, 1939, in Salter Path, NC, to the late Alec and Gertrude Guthrie. She was a longtime member of Salter Path Methodist Church. Granny’s life centered around her favorite verse from Corinthians, “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things”. She faced hardships in her life but always persevered and triumphed, most importantly she always saw the rainbow through the clouds. Granny worked hard to raise her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were her heartstrings.
If you knew Thelma, you knew she was the life of the party, never met a stranger, and boldly expressed her hysterical thoughts. Her life was filled with overflowing joy, she loved to joke and carry on and always had a funny and legendary comment to brighten your day.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tina Ward Culbreth (Buddy) of Morehead City; son, Tony Ward (Melissa) of Salter Path; sister, Gail Lewis of Morehead City; brother, Douglas Guthrie (Cathy) of Salter Path; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Ward Samonds; son, Tommy Ward; and sister, Violet Howard.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.