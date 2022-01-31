Robert Johnson, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Robert is survived by wife of 53 years Ellen Dale Johnson; son Neal Johnson and wife Jamie; two grandchildren, Audrey and Jacob Johnson and brother Michael Taylor, as well as many extended family members and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wellman Johnson and Margaret Taylor, stepfather Jack Taylor and brother John Taylor.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
