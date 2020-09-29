Judy Frederick, 76, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Crystal Bluff Rehab Center in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Judy is survived by her sisters, Kathy Edwards of Morehead City and Brenda W. Lewis of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Frederick; and her parents, William and Willie Willis.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.