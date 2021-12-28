David F. Burnette, 78, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Services for David will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej and Joe McKenzie. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC.
David was a proud family man; he married his beloved Rosemarie in 1974, they celebrated 47 loving years together. Nothing brought David more joy than to watch his sons, grandsons and granddaughter play sports. He enjoyed locomotive photography, civil war history, researching his family’s ancestry. He was involved with the community as a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans and Friends of Fort Macon.
David is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie; son, Christopher E. Burnette and wife Kim of Morehead City; brother, Mark E. Burnette and wife Joelle of San Francisco, CA.; grandchildren, CJ Burnette, Kenleigh Burnette, Tyler Burnette and Tanner Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Doris Burnette and his son, Patrick Burnette.
Flowers are welcome or donations in David’s memory can be made to Sons of Confederate Veterans, PO Box 59, Columbia, TN 38407.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
