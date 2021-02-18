Dorothy “Dot” Jackson Baldree, of Newport, formerly of Ayden, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Ayden City Cemetery in Ayden. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Dorothy, or “Dot” as she more affectionately known, was born in Grifton to the late Luther and Leatha Jackson. She grew up in Ayden/Grifton community and married the late Gene Baldree. Following his 20-year military career with the U.S. Navy, they settled in Newport, where they were the owners and operators of Baldree Mobile Home Park in Newport. Dot attended Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church and was a member of the Newport Moose Lodge since 1975.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Baldree of Newport; son, Doug Baldree of Newport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.