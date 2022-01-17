Bessie Pritchett, Beaufort
Bessie Mae Pritchett, 104, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced shortly. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Barbara Zarate, Beaufort
Barbara Zarate of Beaufort passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LOUISE GARNER GLOVER, Morehead City
Louise Garner Glover, 92, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
STEVEN SMILEY
Steven Smiley, 60, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Post Acute Medical of Rocky Mount. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangememts are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
JACCI QUEEN, Emerald Isle
Jacci Queen, 54, of Emerald Isle, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
WALLACE "WALLY" POTTER SNODGRASS, Beaufort
Wallace "Wally" Potter Snodgrass, 84, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOSEPH "J.R." ROBERT CAVADI, Newport
Joseph "J.R." Robert Cavadi, 90, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EDNA CHAPPELL, Harkers Island
Edna Chappell, 101, Harkers Island, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home. Arrangemenst are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
JAMES W. LEWIS, Newport
James W. Lewis, 96, of Newport, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submt online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
