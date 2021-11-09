Dorothy Averill Miller, 96, of Raleigh, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at home in Magnolia Glen Senior Living, surrounded by her three children.
A celebration of life is being planned for spring 2022 in Pine Knoll Shores.
Dot, whose life was dedicated to family, faith accompanied by action, and service to others, had a remarkable gift for connecting and forging deep bonds with people from all walks of life and nationalities.
She died just weeks after the Oct. 1 passing of her beloved husband of 73 years, Walter Ernest Miller.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., to Porter Wheaton Averill and Beatrice Kent Averill on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1925, Dot had a happy childhood with loving parents and close bonds with her brother, Stanley, and sister, Harriet Jane. Many of her fondest memories were of summers at the lakefront camp of her grandparents, Elbert Olson Kent and Jennie Smith Kent, on Woodbury Pond in Vermont, which was built by her granddad.
After graduating in 1942 from Battin High, the all-girls public high school in Elizabeth, Dot completed further studies at Berkley Business School in East Orange, N.J. She was employed by Aborn Coffee and Merck Pharmaceuticals in Rahway, N.J. A highlight of those years was Merck’s release of all employees to catch the nearby train to New York City to celebrate the end of World War II – VJ Day -- in Times Square.
Dot met her future husband, Walter, at a Lehigh/Dickinson football game in October 1946. Walt, an Army engineer who had returned to his studies at Lehigh University after the war, came over to greet his former high school principal, Dot’s dad. On their first date, they attended a New Year’s Eve party and returned home that evening knowing their destinies were intertwined.
They were married June 19, 1948, at the First Baptist Church in Elizabeth, a change of plans after Dot’s church, the historic First Presbyterian, was destroyed in a fire earlier that year. After their wedding, they remained active members of First Presbyterian.
Over the next eight years, three children were born to Dot and Walt: Carolyn (1949), Kent (1954) and Wendy (1956).
Later in 1956, Walt transferred from Newark, N.J., to DuPont’s Newport, Del., plant, and the family, including Dot’s mom, Bea, moved to Wilmington, Del.
Walt and Dot became very active members of Concord Presbyterian Church, where they each would later serve as deacons and elders. Dot sometimes volunteered her services in the church office, and in January 1963, she was hired full time as Concord’s office manager, quickly becoming part of the congregation’s central nervous system. In this job that she loved, Dot took great pride in knowing each member of the church and their families and felt privileged to work with outstanding pastors during her 26 years there. Her retirement party in May 1989, at age 64, reflected the love and esteem the pastors, congregation and Dot held for one another.
After retiring, she served on the steering committee of PeaceMeal, a socialization group sponsored by several Wilmington churches to serve those with HIV/AIDS. This continued a lifelong interest in social justice and service that had begun years before when, in the early 1960s, she and Walt joined a number of fellow churchgoers to host young Black students from Lincoln University at their homes for the weekend, sharing meals and conversation.
Dot and Walt loved the performing arts, and were patrons of theater, symphony and opera throughout their lives.
They also were adventurous in spirit and loved to travel. After vacationing at lakefront cottages in New England in the early years of their marriage, the family spent weeks camping across the United States and Canada each summer. Later in life, Dot and Walt relished their lengthy visits to Long Pond in the Belgrade Lakes region of Maine, where they hosted family and friends each summer. They also enjoyed memorable trips to Alaska and rafting down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. Their wanderlust took them to England, France, Italy and Switzerland, where they shared unforgettable moments with Swiss relatives. Other jaunts took them to Scandinavia, Russia, the Caribbean and South America.
On a lovely summer day in August 1994, Dot and Walt took a walk along the beach at Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. When they returned, they stunned the family by announcing that they had bought a condo overlooking Bogue Sound and intended to retire there immediately. The rashest decision they ever made turned out to be one of the wisest.
Over the succeeding years, they made many friends, including at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, N.C., where they were active members.
They also volunteered at Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, where they helped build a “50+ House” (a reference to the age of the volunteers) and joined another group of volunteers to build 10 houses in one week. Dorothy served on the board of directors and for five years was coordinator of the Church Relations Committee, responsible for outreach to all area churches. She also joined a group that laughingly called themselves the “Habitat Honeys” to open the first Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Reuse Store.
In her free time, Dot continued her lifelong passion for reading and was a member of several book clubs. She also volunteered on the Carteret County Library bookmobile.
In November 2017, Walt and Dot moved to Magnolia Glen, where they continued to make new friends.
She is survived by her three children: Carolyn Miller Sexton (Frederick); Walter Kent Miller (Joan); and Wendy Miller Balakhani (Mohsen); four grandchildren: Michael Miller (Roxanne), Emily Miller, Fred Sexton (Amelia) and Mina Balakhani; and six great-grandchildren: Monroe, Jaden, Ellie, Graham, Olivia and Ellis.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Porter Averill, her brother, Stanley (Marguerite Sottung), and sister, Harriet Jane (Ralph Frymoyer).
Memorial gifts to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, 5898 Highway 70W (PO Box 789), Newport, NC 28570 would be most appreciated. Please memo the checks to: HFH Homebuilding in Carteret County.
For online condolences visit www.cremationsocietync.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.