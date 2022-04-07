Billie Soles Lewis, 90 of Marshallberg, passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
She worked for many years as a nurse alongside her husband, Dr. Martin Thomas Lewis, in their practice in Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Martin Thomas Lewis; son Mark Lewis and her daughter Camille Lewis.
Billie was survived by her daughter Sabrina Russell and husband Thomas Russell, Jr; two grandchildren, Oliver and Alexandra Russell, and one sister Jean Adams.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
