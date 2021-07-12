Nan Harrell, 88, of Morehead City, formerly of Snow Hill, died July 8, 2021, at home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Harrell’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Snow Hill, officiated by Rev. Chuck Owens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Harrell’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church.
A native of Snow Hill, North Carolina, Nan was born on May 13, 1933, to the late David and Lois Corbett. Nan married the love of her life, Elmer E. Harrell, and they were blessed with 61 years together before his passing in May of 2014. Nan was a faithful military wife during Elmer’s 22 years of service with the United States Army. Following his retirement in 1974, they moved back to their beloved hometown of Snow Hill.
Nan’s devotion to her Lord and Savior was exemplified at Harrell’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church where they were members. She joyfully taught Sunday School, assisted in the Lady’s Auxiliary, and sang beautifully in the church choir. Her loving personality and faith in the Lord made her a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
Her surviving family members include her daughter, Tamra Loftin and husband Jake of Newport; son, Greg Harrell and wife Sandra of Snow Hill; sister, Patsy Hall of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Christopher Warters, Lorie Ingram and Joshua Harrell; and great-grandchildren, Karly Harrell, Wyatt Harrell, Braeden Warters, Evelyn Harrell and Bryson Hardee.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.