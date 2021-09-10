Ollie Mae Shingleton, 87, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
A celebration of life will be held at the Statonsburg Cemetery at a later date.
Ollie was born on January 22, 1934, in Wilson, North Carolina, to the late Johnny and Thelma Page. In a family of men, husband, sons, grandsons and brother, she was the loving, caring and compassionate woman who loved them each dearly. Bingo was her most favorite social activity which she thoroughly enjoyed.
She is survived by her sons, Davey Lee Shingleton Jr. and Jerry Michael Shingleton, both of Peletier; brother, Buddy Page of Wilson; and grandsons, Jason Shingleton, Darren Shingleton, and Jeffery Shingleton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Davey Lee Shingleton Sr.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.