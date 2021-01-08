Barbara Faye Maxwell, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Bob Riley. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Barbara was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Raeford to the late Reece and Katie Baxley. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Charles “Wayne” Maxwell Sr. of Morehead City; sons, Charles Wayne “Chuck” Maxwell Jr. of Morehead City and Christopher Scott Maxwell and wife Christi of Raleigh; sister, Sue Huffman and husband Phil of Monroe; grandchildren, Sydney Maxwell McKenzie and Caitlin Maxwell Bostwick; and great-grandchildren, John Brittain McKenzie Jr. and Palmer Grace McKenzie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Lamb, Cheryl Ashburn, Brenda McIntosh and Jean Clarke; brother, James D. Baxley; and daughter-in-law, Linda Mae Maxwell.
The family will receive friends at Gethsemane Memorial Park following the service.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
