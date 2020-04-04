Florence Aileen Willis, 92, of Morehead City, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her private graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Tim Marriner. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcast of the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
