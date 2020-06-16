Ralph Robinson Sr., 85, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Ralph was born and raised in Carteret County, where he had a long career with the school system as a painter. He was a longtime, faithful member of Maranatha Church, where he enjoyed being a member of the worship team. Ralph was a loving husband and loyal father to his children.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Robinson of Beaufort; sons, “Ralphie” Robinson Jr. and Chris Robinson of Beaufort; sister, Monica Quidley of Beaufort; brother, Grier Robinson of Beaufort; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Robinson; and parents, David and Elma Robinson.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
