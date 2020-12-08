Theresa Clare Baatz Smith, 90, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home due to complications brought on by COVID-19.
A gathering of friends and family is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCotter Blvd. Baptist Church in Havelock.
Born June 26, 1930 in Mount Clemens, Mich., Theresa was one of nine children born to Stewart and Aracelia Smith.
She never graduated secondary school, instead amassing her wealth of knowledge from books, crossword puzzles and the life experience of two marriages and raising nine children. She held a cavalier attitude toward money, making ends meet where she could in positions as varied as production sewer, short-order cook, bartender and jewelry retail associate. She enjoyed writing poetry, sewing and watching a good (or bad) true crime drama.
She is survived by sisters, Doris and Grace; daughters, Peggy, Ruby, Bobbie, Ginger and April; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
