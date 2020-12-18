Lacy Meredith Henry, 82, of Atlantic Beach, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A burial will be announced at a later date.
He was born Sept. 10, 1938, to the late Lacy Carl Henry and Myrtle Benton Henry. He grew up in Oriental, attended Pamlico High School and married his high school sweetheart, Judy Barker.
He started working as a young boy on the family railways in Oriental Harbor and went from there to be a police officer, college student and business owner. This gave him many successes that enabled him to provide and share much with his family and friends.
He spent many hours sport fishing and hunting with his beagles, all while spending time with his family and friends, where everyone experienced his generosity and love.
He always made time to support his children and grandchildren in everything they did. From attending school plays and dance recitals to tennis matches and football games, he would be in attendance. He was a huge supporter of West Carteret High School athletics, most notably football, and was often the first in the gate and the last to leave, all while watching his sons and grandsons play.
His family meant the world to him and he had many dear friends who he always enjoyed spending time with. He always answered to Lacy, Skip, dad, grandad, granddaddy, daddy-o or capt. and will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judy Barker Henry; daughter, Deborah Henry Gillikin and husband Curtis of Morehead City; sons, Kenneth Henry and wife Ashley of Morehead City and Keith Henry and wife Beth and Wayne Henry and wife Tina, all of Atlantic Beach; nine grandchildren, Hannah Henry Meads and husband Nick, Jonathan Henry and wife Lorah, Wayne Henry II, Caroline Henry Petrilli and husband Anthony, William “Will” Gillikin II, Parker Henry and wife McKenzie, Rachel Henry, Charlotte Henry and Owen Gillikin; eight great-grandchildren, John Michael, Anna, Cate, Mary, Jackson, Henry, Hazel and David; and sisters, Paula Henry and husband Ricky Miller, Linda Henry Hill and husband Kenny and Marilyn Henry Ragan and husband Jimmy, all of Oriental.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Link Henry and Carl Henry.
The family suggests memorial donations could be made to Family Promise, 1500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
