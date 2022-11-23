Ruth Royal Barnes died November 21, 2022, at her home in the Carol Woods retirement community in Chapel Hill. She was 98.
Ruth was born on March 12, 1924, in Morehead City to Dr. Ben F. Royal and Anne Adams Royal. She graduated from Morehead City High School in 1941, where she was valedictorian, and from the Woman’s College in Greensboro (now, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro) in 1945.
In the fall of 1945, she enrolled in graduate school for English at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she met Samuel G. Barnes, a Navy veteran, who also was entering graduate school in English after serving in the Pacific during World War II. Ruth taught high school in Reidsville during 1946-1947, and the couple married in June 1947.
Ruth and Sam lived in Lexington, Virginia for three years, where their first son, David, was born. In 1950, the couple returned to Chapel Hill so that Sam could get a PhD, which he earned in 1953. Sam subsequently joined the faculty of the English Department at UNC and the family continued to live in Chapel Hill.
After David, Ruth had three more sons and spent more than 60 years as an active stay-at-home mother and grandmother, volunteer and contributor to the Chapel Hill community. The public schools, her beloved University United Methodist Church (where she taught literally thousands of Sunday School and Bible classes), youth sports teams, and many individuals benefited from her generosity, cooking, and volunteer service.
Ruth was an avid reader, dedicated walker and loyal fan of professional tennis, the Carolina Tar Heels and the Atlanta Braves. During Sam’s 23-year career coaching the UNC wrestling team, Ruth threw a legendary end-of-season party for the team each year for which she regularly baked eight or ten cakes and a dozen pies, all served topped with gallons of ice cream.
Until the final years of her life, Ruth walked miles each day, between her home and the post office and then later around “the loop” at Carol Woods.
For 10 years, Ruth worked at the UNC Alumni Office, where her favorite task was locating alumni who had been “lost” and reconnecting them to the University. When declining health forced Ruth to curtail her activities in her 90s, Ruth’s steady lament was that she could no longer help others.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband and a grandson, Lincoln. She is survived by her four sons, David (Pat) and Peter (Jean Anne) of Chapel Hill; Stephen (Cathy Ramos) of Sandy Springs, GA; and Andrew (Shelly Pagac) of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Lee (Brian Riggsbee) and Sean of Chapel Hill; Thomas (Nessi Alexander-Barnes) of Columbia, MO; Jennifer of Durham; Paige of Baton Rouge, LA; and Clay of Pittsburgh; and one great-grandchild, Owen Riggsbee of Chapel Hill. She also is survived by beloved nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a celebration of Ruth’s life are not yet available.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ruth’s memory to University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, the Inter-Faith Council for Social Services (110 W. Main St., Carrboro, NC 27510) or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
