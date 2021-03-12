William “Bill” Carvin Eaton, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His memorial service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Bill was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Kernersville to the late George and Agnes Eaton. He was a friendly and familiar face to those who visited the Oceanana Pier and pier house, where he was the manager of Oceanana Resort for a number of years prior to his retirement. His love of the ocean and the pier made his life’s work a happy experience.
Always one to be busy, following retirement Bill managed Bay Meadows Mobile Home Park in Morehead City. Bill always enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was on the shore or in the woods hunting. Family meant everything to Bill, and he treasured spending quality time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Eaton of the home; daughter, Lora Schade and husband Ryan of Morehead City; stepsons, Scott Smith and Danny Smith, both of the Raleigh area; brother, George Wayne Eaton and wife Sherri of Maysville; grandchildren, Hunter Stone and wife Ashley of Hampstead and Hannah Stone and Luke Schade, both of Newport; and great-grandchild, Paisley Stone of Hampstead.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Ray Eaton.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
