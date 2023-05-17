Jo Ann Simmons, West Jefferson
Jo Ann Simmons, 86, formerly of Carteret County, passed away on May 16, 2023 at Margate Health and Rehab Center in West Jefferson, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Nicholas Cencia
Nicholas Cencia, 78, passed away Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
FRANCES KROUSE MUNDEN, Morehead City
Frances Krouse Munden, 75, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Riverstone Assisted Living in New Bern. A graveside service for Ms. Frances will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
NORWOOD WHITE Newport
Norwood White, 69, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at River Oak Assisted Living in Grifton, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
RUTH GRAY CLARK, Newport
Ruth Gray Clark, 78, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20th at Cannady Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. Chad Graham.
RYAN A. BARBOUR, Newport
Ryan A. Barbour, 35, of Newport, North Carolina and Painesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Ohio. His memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 13th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC, officiated by Pastor Drew Guthrie.
ALBERTA MANN REED, Morehead City
Alberta Mann Reed, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A graveside service for Ms. Alberta will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 25th at Amariah Garner Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Price.
