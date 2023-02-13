Patricia O’Neill Adams, 91, of Charleston, SC, died Saturday, February 4, 2023.
With great love, generosity and courage, Patricia O'Neill Adams, lived a long life of 91 years and brought happiness into the lives of those who knew her. We will miss her sharp mind, quick wit and infectious smile most of all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the MSA Hospice of Charleston, SC, which lovingly cared for her in her final days, or any hospice or church of choice. https://www.msahealthcare.com/
It is Patricia's wish that these words be relayed to all her family and friends:
"I've lived a full and happy life and appreciate everyone who helped me to live it. If there is one major thing I have learned, the only thing that matters or holds credence is LOVE - given and received - for each other and God. I have loved each of you in a special and singular way. When you think of me, remember the LOVE, for nothing else in this life matters as much."
