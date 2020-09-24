Philip Nimon Willis, 67, of Davis, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service with Masonic Rites is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Philip was born to the late Fernie and Vilma Willis May 23, 1953. He grew up in Marshallberg and was known to many friends as “Nime.” Philip was a deputy sheriff with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, heading the civil division the last few years of his career.
Philip loved to cook, especially for his family and friends, and his pig pickings were famous. In 1987, he started Phil’s Barbeque Sauce, and it became quite popular in eastern North Carolina. He loved spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. Some of his favorite places were Core Banks, Lukens Island and Davis Ridge, especially being there with his grandchildren. He was a member of Chrissie Wright Lodge No. 741 in Smyrna.
He is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Peggy Willis of the home; son, Mark Piner and wife Nicole of Davis; granddaughters, Emily Hardy and husband Jordan, Ashlyn Goodwin and husband Scott and Justine Piner; one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Goodwin; three great-grandsons, Jackson, Collin and Easton Hardy; brother, Gordon Willis and wife Gail of Pinehurst; nephew, Christopher Willis; and his furry friends, Little Kitty, Blackeye, Charlie and Little Joe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Philip Willis Jr.; and granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Willis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or donations to the Carteret County Humane Society would be appreciated and can be sent to P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
