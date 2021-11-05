John David Burroughs, 62, of Snow Hill, formerly of Carteret County, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is serving the Burroughs family.
