Deirdre O'Connor Guthrie, 71, of Gloucester, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Maranatha Pentecostal HolinessChurch in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Snyder and the Rev. Paul Loftin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
