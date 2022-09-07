Gloria May Zimmerman, 77, of Cedar Point, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born November 8, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter to the late Willis E. and Elizabeth Gillis Karner.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Gloria loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a military wife, ready at a moment’s notice to pack up and move to Texas, Denmark, Louisiana, Spain, California or Ohio. After the military life ended, her family moved to Virginia where she finished raising her children through their high school and college days. Her sons both developed into mature responsible men. Most of all she loved living on Bogue Sound where she moved to in 2002. Gloria was very active in the Newcomers Club and had many friends in the neighborhood. She was always available to organize things or help someone out. Gloria loved fashion, one of her favorite things was to take her granddaughters shopping for clothes. She was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain. Most of all she took care of John, her husband of 56 years.
She is survived by her husband, John G. Zimmerman of the home; sons, John Kristian Zimmerman and his wife, Maureen, of Springfield, VA; and Michael David Zimmerman and his wife, Meaghan, of Orlando, FL; granddaughters, Riley, Molly, and Mikah; grandson, Connor; sisters, Dorothy Reitz and Joyce Rogers both of Baltimore, MD; brothers, Willis Karner, Jr. and Robert Karner both of Baltimore; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
