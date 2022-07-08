Joey R. Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday July 5, 2022, at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 10, 2022, at Noe - Brooks Funeral home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Joey is survived by his father Gary Matthews, stepfather Jonathan Hardesty, Maternal grandfather William Crank, Jr., brothers, Billy Joe, Jamie and John Onorio; aunts Angie Matthews, Sherry Stabley, Louise Blango and Melissa Willey, and uncle Bobby Newman as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Matthews, Maternal grandmother Lucille Crank, paternal grandparents Jimmy and Betty Matthews, and Uncle Chuck Willey.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to help cover costs.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.