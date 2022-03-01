Ruby Rasnick, Cedar Point
Ruby Dawn Rasnick, 75, of Cedar Point, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. She was a retired Registered Nurse. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Hathaway of Winston-Salem; Rebecca Horn of Cedar Bluff, VA; her life partner, Billy “Cowboy” Styron of Cedar Point; four grandchildren: Jason Horn, Kristin Eads, Will Deaton, Emma Deaton; and two great grandchildren.
IVEY JAMES "I.J." HUNTER, Morehead City
Ivey James “I.J.” Hunter, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church officiated by Pastor James Chadwick. IJ was born on July 20, 1950, as the youngest of eleven children.
GILES BRYAN ARTHUR, Bogue
Giles Bryan Arthur, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue. Giles was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on August 6, 1955, to the late Oscar B. Arthur and Eleanor S. Arthur.
