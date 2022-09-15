Robert A. Fazio, Jr. age 87 of Pinehurst, NC passed away on September 7, 2022.
Robert was born in Syracuse, NY on August 18, 1935, to Robert Fazio, Sr. and Theresa Storto.
Robert graduated from Syracuse University, 1957. He served 23 years in the Army with honors, Special Forces and 82nd Airborne. Robert was a Jump Master and made 108 career jumps and was awarded 2 bronze stars during his military service. He served in Korea and Vietnam. In Germany he not only enjoyed refereeing youth soccer on many levels, but also coaching.
Robert married Patricia Rohan in 1957. He was a proud member of the Pinehurst Country Club and enjoyed golfing as much as possible. After each round of golf, you could find him visiting the Tater Barn to laugh and share stories of the day. Robert volunteered at St. Joes of the Pines, he also was a lay Eucharist minister at St. Anthony’s and tended to people in the local hospital. He was also an avid bridge player and had a special place in his heart for the Tackle Box Tavern in Atlantic Beach, NC.
Survived by his son and daughter in law, Bob and Donna of Westlake Village, CA; son, James of Allen, MD and son, Christopher of Morehead City, NC. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews from New York, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard and his wife Patricia.
He will be missed by his entire family but also by the countless friends that he met and made over the years on and off the course, in and around the Pinehurst area.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont, Ave., Southern Pines, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM with Fr. Kane officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Southern Pines or First Health Hospice, West End NC.
A memorial service at Fort Bragg will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
