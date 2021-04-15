Edward Thomas Stanley, 57, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help honor the Stanley family while practicing safe measures.
Edward was born May 6, 1963, in Washington, N.C., to the late Ezickel Stanley Jr. and Beulah Stanley. He was a four-year veteran of U.S. Army and often spoke of his experiences as a tank driver and rifleman.
Edward was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed his life’s work as the owner and operator of Stanley Auto Services. In his free time, he could be found on the open water, boating and fishing. A good round of golf was also a welcome activity for Edward. He loved his family and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first grandchild, who is due in July.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Stanley of the home; daughters, Amanda Jernigan and Jennifer Jernigan, both of Newport; son, John Jernigan III of Swansboro; sisters, Darlene Whitley of Washington and Tina Early of Danville; and brother, Derek Evett of Mississippi.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Edward may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P. O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
