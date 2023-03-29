Ramona Pennington, Newport
Ramona Dawn Pennington, 81, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Ramona, along with her husband Paul, were proud owners of Pennington Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge, WV for over 30 years.
Paula Dailey, Beaufort
Paula Dailey, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CATHY GASKILL, Beaufort
Cathy Gaskill, 69, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JULIA ROSEMARY MCCULLEN, Morehead City
Julia Rosemary McCullen, 71, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Julia, known to all as Rosemary, was born on December 13, 1951, in Grantham, North Carolina, to the late Billy and Glady McCullen. She is survived by her brother, Billy McCullen and wife Connie of Princeton, NC.
PAMELA "PAM" MILOVANOVICH, Newport
Pamela "Pam" Milovanovich, 62, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 2nd at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport Pamela, known as Pam to family and friends, was born on July 25, 1960, in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Harry and Helen Stewart.
