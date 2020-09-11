Johnnie Ray Waddell, 87, of Havelock, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport with Pastor Billy Knox officiating.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lucy Waddell of the home; daughter, Jonice McCord of Anderson, Ind.; stepdaughter, Kathy Johnson of Newport; two stepsons, Larry Smith of Havelock and Jimmy Smith of Clayton; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Alton Waddell of South Carolina and Billy Waddell, both of South Carolina, Bobby Waddell of Virginia and Richard Waddell of North Carolina; and sister, Mattie Adams of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy and Antha Waddell; son, James Waddell; and brother, Elbert “Shine” Waddell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craven County Hospice, Care of Craven County Health Dept. Foundation, P.O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561. Please make checks payable to Craven County Health Dept. Foundation.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
