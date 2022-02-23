Allison “Allie” Brooke Davis, 33, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Davis Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Mercer. The interment will follow at the Davis Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Church.
Allie was born on April 26, 1988, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Carol Davis and Anthony Davis. Allie graduated from East Carteret High School in 2006, where she was an active member in the Marching Mariners. She traveled near and far, but her heart always brought her back to Davis Shore. The tiny little baby, brought home to Davis Shore, quickly grew in life and personality, surrounded by the salt air of home. Early on it was obvious how much Allie loved the water. She loved her family and cherished memories of everyday life, holidays and summer weekends spent together on Core Banks.
Allie was witty; always good for a laugh with her quick comebacks. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and reminiscing on memories made. Allie loved pictures. She often tried to capture her mom’s smile with a quick selfie. She documented life through photos and was usually the first to recall the missing details of a story being told. She loved animals, especially giraffes and her dogs. Allie grew up attending Davis Free Will Baptist Church. She walked to the beat of her own drum, with faith in God, knowing He was the one who held her hand.
She leaves behind her mother, Carol Davis of Davis; father, Anthony Davis of Socastee, SC; aunt, Sandra Fulcher “Sissy” of Davis; uncle, Leslie Asdenti Jr. of Otway; cousins, James Fulcher (Lindsey) of Davis and Carla Fulcher of Wilmington; special little cousins, Eleanor Poppy Fulcher, Wesley Fulcher, and William Fulcher; best friend, Raquel Thomas; as well as her extended Otway family, extended family, friends, and her beloved dog, Roxy.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wesley and Eleanor “Grams” Salter; paternal grandparents, Jerry “Pa” and Diane “Ma” Guthrie; uncle, Roland Fulcher; and her beloved dog Tahoe.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations can be made in Allie’s memory to Davis Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 41 Davis, NC 28524.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.