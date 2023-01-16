Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date.
Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her mother, Ruth Johnson Chevalier (Robert) of Newport; daughters, Nichole Means (Jason) of Michigan, Katrina Rahmel of Toledo, Ohio; sons, Michael Rahmel of Newport, Matthew Rahmel of Toledo, Ohio, Nicholas Rahmel of Toledo, Ohio; sisters, Beverly Sable of Morehead City, Becky Horne (Mike) of Jacksonville, N.C.; brothers, Kenny Blevins (Sherry) of Newport, David Blevins (Brenda) of Newport; 16 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, William E. Blevins; brother, Robert Blevins; and her constant companion, Duchess, her beloved cat.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
