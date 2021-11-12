Steve Metts, Sneads Ferry
Steve Metts, 79, of Sneads Ferry, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2021 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Michael Selander, Havelock
Michael Selander, 62, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Crystal Coast Hospice. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Noe Funeral Service of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EDNA GRIESS CORDOVA, Morehead City
Edna Griess Cordova, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, November 15th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., at Munden Funeral Home. Edna was born on September 29, 1927, to Philip and Louise Griess in Bronx, New York. She graduated from Tusculum College (University) in Greenville, Tennessee.
