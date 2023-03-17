Betty Jane Waldroop Mizelle, 96, of Newport, passed away on March 16, 2023.
Miss Betty was born in Franklin, North Carolina, on April 21, 1926. However, she always considered Newport her home. She married Harry Mizelle after graduating from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. She taught Home Economics and the High School Science courses at Newport Consolidated High School and later Home Economics at West Carteret High School.
Her daughter, Janet, lives with her husband Michael, in Bailey, Colorado, and her daughter Carol, continues to live in Newport. The Mizelle family is blessed to have had Alan and Bernadette Millis as welcomed family members, their children, Janina and Benjamin, are much loved grandchildren.
A graveside service for Miss Betty will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Bern, with arrangement times pending.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.