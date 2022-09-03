Shirley Gore, Newport
Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938 to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds.
Janet Fish, Morehead City
Janet Kay Fish, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
GURNEY LEE COLLINS III, Beaufort
Gurney Lee Collins III, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a celebration of Lee’s life at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Brent Fulcher, 125 Brickhouse Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper.
HATSUMI UEHARA MCCLATCHEY. Havelock
Hatsumi Uehara McClatchey, 83, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.