Georgiana “Georgie” DeRogatis, 90, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Georgiana was born on September 11, 1931, in Camden, New Jersey. She grew up in Pinehill, New Jersey where she had the pleasure of teaching school and impacting lives for numerous years. During the summers she was employed as a Beach Badge Checker which was a perfect match for her love of walking the beach and interacting with beach patrons.
Georgie was blessed with 57 years with her high school sweetheart, her late husband, Fiore DeRogatis. They moved to Carteret County in 1995 and were members of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Carteret. Her love of walking the beach continued as she spent many happy times walking the sands of Emerald Isle.
She is survived by her son, Fiore Michael DeRogatis, Jr. of Emerald Isle; brothers, George Hofacker of Pinehill, NJ and Richard Hofacker and wife Sandy of Florida; and granddaughter, Staci Magnolia Winder of Eatontown, NJ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fiore Michael DeRogatis, Sr. on May 14, 2010; daughter, Deborah DeRogatis Winder; and sister, Mary Gallagher.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
