David Cafrelli, Emerald Isle
David Cafrelli, 82, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Friday, July 21,2023 at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC
Eva Saxton, Newport
Eva Anna Saxton, 70, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC
Carolyn Morris, Beaufort
Carolyn Williams Morris, 73, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
AJOR DAVID W. JENNINGS, USMC RETIRED, Havelock
Major David W. Jennings, USMC Retired, 74, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Major Jenning's funeral arrangements and a full obituary will be shared once they are finalized.
