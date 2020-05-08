Barbara A. Kostek, 90, of Morehead City, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will hold a private memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday. However, a livestream of the service is available on the funeral home’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BrooksFuneralHomeAndCrematory/.
Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Online obituary and condolences can be accessed at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
