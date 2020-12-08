Sgt. Major Peter Leo, 92, of Emerald Isle, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Peter was born in Braintree, Mass., May 3, 1928, to the late Salavore and Mary Leo. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of service. Peter was a member of Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Hadley Leo of the home; daughters, Nancy Wright and Anne Bailey, both of Jacksonville; sons, Jimmy Leo of Greenville and Joe Leo of Wilmington; sister, Phyllis Carnale of Braintree, Mass.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
