Dr. Theodore Roger Rice, 76, of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Morehead City, NC, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
A Celebration of Life in Morehead City will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Maurer Funeral Home, Baldwinsville, NY. www.MaurerFuneralHome.com.
