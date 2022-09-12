Mr. Edward Joseph Roach Jr. died peacefully on September 9, 2022, in his beloved Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at the age of 78.
Ed Roach Jr. was born on August 10, 1944, in Norwood, Massachusetts to Marion and Ed Roach, his sister Cathy was born 14 months later. His family moved to Baltimore, Maryland when Ed was eight years old and growing up, their home was the popular ‘hang out’ house for friends and neighbors alike. Ed learned from his parents at an early age how to conduct himself in the presence of others, and how to appreciate family, good friends, and neighbors. He also learned the importance of being a good employee and understood the value of a day’s work for a day’s pay. Ed graduated from City College High School and then went on to the University of Baltimore and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He had two years of law school under his belt when his application to the FBI was accepted by J. Edgar Hoover and he entered the Bureau’s service on August 11, 1969. He served in the Louisville, Detroit, New York, and Baltimore FBI Offices. He spent nearly 21 years in the old Silver Spring Resident Agency before receiving his PRL transfer to the Charlotte Office in November of 1998 where he was assigned to the offsite at Camp Lejeune. Ed worked in the Violent Crime Major Offender Program during his 30 years, 18 of those years were spent in the SWAT Program in New York (four years) and Baltimore (14 years). A pinnacle of Ed’s career was serving on the Attorney General Special Detail Group for William French Smith and Edwin Meese, traveling all over the world for nearly six years on Air Force II. On one of these trips, they were invited aboard Air Force I to have cake and sing happy birthday to President Reagan! This experience, along with his 21-year partnership with the Montgomery County Police Department were two highlights of his exalted career. Ed was proud to have been featured on an episode of the FBI Files on the Discovery Channel, titled “Hired Gun” for his lead work in a triple-homicide investigation. Following his retirement from the FBI, Ed became an investigator for the North Carolina Department of Insurance. He often recounted the rigorous training regimen and obstacle course he had to complete under two minutes at the ripe age of 57 with two knee replacements!
Ed’s gift of gab, quick wit, big smile, blue eyes, and compassion for others captured the hearts of all who were lucky to cross paths with him. During Ed’s 24 years on Emerald Isle, Ed was a beloved and cherished member of the community. In some ways, he was considered the “unofficial” mayor – Ed was larger than life and always celebrated life to the fullest.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Dugan, his two daughters, Kelley Freeman (Mark) and Katy Cowan (Matt), and stepdaughter Katherine Jones (Lenny), and stepson Mike Thomas (Suzanne), his younger sister Cathy Williams, nephew Jay Williams (Laura) and niece Beth Kirby (Kevin) and 8 grandchildren, Madelyn and Molly Cowan, Hudson Freeman, Madison Ridgley, McCrae and Teddy Thomas, Meghan Simme, and Taylor Bell.
Ed also leaves behind the Dugan Family. Ed’s great love affair with Connie brought such joy to Connie’s children and their families, Tim (Kathi), Tom (Marsha), Erin (Todd), and Molly (Francis), and eight grandchildren, Kati, Michael, Alex, Ginny, Sophia, Ellie, Bella, and Ryan. He was wildly adored by all of them, and he returned their love in fierce abundance. Ed’s Irish charm and entertaining banter with “Nana” will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, Ed’s family requests that you pay it forward in Ed’s true generous spirit by going above and beyond with gratuities to all who serve you.
All are welcome to attend Ed’s celebration of life on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 3:30PM – 6PM at the Emerald Isle Beach and Pool Club.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C. Condolences can be sent to www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.