John Franklin Moore Sr. “Mr. Frank”, 87, of Newport, NC went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Carteret Health Care Center.
Mr. Frank was born on February 23, 1935, in Aylett, Virginia to the late John Herman and Lennie Longest Moore. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He had served as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in Walkerton, VA, and worked as an appliance technician in Virginia and North Carolina. After retiring many people will remember him as Mr. Frank from when he worked at J M Davis Service Center that was located on the corner of Arendell Street and Friendly Road in Morehead City, NC.
He is survived by his loving wife, Natalie Huffman Moore of Newport, NC; daughters, Teresa Whitlock and husband Jerry of St. Stephens Church, VA, Joy Mason and husband Wesley of Newport, NC, and Maria Fortune and husband Tony of St. Stephens Church, VA; sons, Donald “Tommy” Ward and wife Tammy of New Bern, NC and John Moore Jr. of Hanover County, VA; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a daughter, Jeanette Moore of Powhatan, VA.
The family wishes to thank his Doctor and wonderful nursing staff at Carteret Health Care for the loving care they gave him and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), P.O. Box 822 Morehead City, NC 28557 or Carolina East Foundation, Cancer Center / Journey of Hope, 2007 B Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
