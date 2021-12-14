Capt. USMC (Retired) Richard Leon Dunning, 85, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.
He was born on August 8, 1936 in Gleason, TN a son to the late, Roy and Bonnie Wiseman Dunning.
Richard graduated from Gleason High School and entered the Marine Corps in 1954. He served twenty years in the Marine Corps serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. After his military career he worked at Camp Lejeune as a civil service employee for twenty years. After his retirement he spent time fishing, going on numerous bus trips with his wife, Deborah, reading westerns, doing crossword puzzles and sudokus, playing poker with his friends, going on daily walks with his wife, feeding all his backyard wild birds and above all else some of his happiest times were his Myrtle Beach and Emerald Isle beach vacations with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, soulmate, and best friend, Deborah Welch Dunning (who he married in 1986); sons, Randy Dunning (Donna) of St. Augustine, FL and Ronald Dunning of FL; grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Christina, Ashley, Alicia, Nicholas, and Matthew; great grandchildren, Payton, Robert, Alexis, Aliese, and Leah; a niece and a nephew and many friends who have been very supportive during his ten month battle with MDS.
He was preceded in death by son, Ricky Dunning; and a daughter, Rhonda Dunning Harris.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Carteret Healthcare Home Healthcare and Hospice, PO Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Onslow County Christmas Cheer, PO Box 4, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Richard always said it was his honor to serve his country! SEMPER FI
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
